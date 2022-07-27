Can The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) drop of -4.46% in a week be considered a lucky break?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) on July 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.59, plunging -2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.60 and dropped to $18.74 before settling in for the closing price of $19.58. Within the past 52 weeks, AZEK’s price has moved between $15.52 and $46.56.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 175.20%. With a float of $148.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.66 million.

In an organization with 2072 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.08, operating margin of +12.36, and the pretax margin is +10.33.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The AZEK Company Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 94,450. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.89, taking the stock ownership to the 22,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s CHRO bought 965 for $26.01, making the entire transaction worth $25,100. This insider now owns 11,160 shares in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.90 while generating a return on equity of 6.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) raw stochastic average was set at 26.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.52. However, in the short run, The AZEK Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.53. Second resistance stands at $19.99. The third major resistance level sits at $20.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.27. The third support level lies at $17.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.97 billion based on 155,041K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,179 M and income totals 93,150 K. The company made 396,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 35,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.