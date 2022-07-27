Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.30% last month.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) kicked off on July 26, 2022, at the price of $77.32, up 0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.61 and dropped to $77.15 before settling in for the closing price of $77.85. Over the past 52 weeks, CL has traded in a range of $72.20-$85.61.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 2.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.60%. With a float of $834.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $840.60 million.

In an organization with 33800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.08, operating margin of +22.31, and the pretax margin is +17.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Colgate-Palmolive Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 3,966,905. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $79.34, taking the stock ownership to the 221,790 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief of Staff sold 19,683 for $78.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,544,990. This insider now owns 7,007 shares in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +12.43 while generating a return on equity of 320.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.82% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) raw stochastic average was set at 56.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.57. However, in the short run, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $79.04. Second resistance stands at $79.56. The third major resistance level sits at $80.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.64. The third support level lies at $76.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 64.69 billion has total of 837,942K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,421 M in contrast with the sum of 2,166 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,399 M and last quarter income was 559,000 K.