HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On July 26, 2022, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) opened at $198.43, higher 2.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $204.21 and dropped to $198.43 before settling in for the closing price of $198.63. Price fluctuations for HCA have ranged from $164.47 to $279.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 93.70% at the time writing. With a float of $223.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 204000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.47, operating margin of +16.47, and the pretax margin is +16.74.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 516,086. In this transaction SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer of this company sold 2,358 shares at a rate of $218.87, taking the stock ownership to the 11,392 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s SVP & Chief Ethics Officer sold 500 for $215.38, making the entire transaction worth $107,690. This insider now owns 11,373 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.25) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.42% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.26, a number that is poised to hit 4.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.38.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 34.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $189.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $231.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $205.96 in the near term. At $207.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $211.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $200.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $196.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $194.40.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

There are currently 295,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 54.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 58,752 M according to its annual income of 6,956 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,820 M and its income totaled 1,155 M.