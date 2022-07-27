Investors finally get a glimpse of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) volume hitting the figure of 1.47 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) on July 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.88, plunging -4.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.025 and dropped to $10.555 before settling in for the closing price of $11.07. Within the past 52 weeks, ULCC’s price has moved between $8.19 and $17.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.90%. With a float of $214.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5502 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.14, operating margin of -22.43, and the pretax margin is -6.99.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 22,917. In this transaction VP & CAO of this company sold 2,003 shares at a rate of $11.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 1,000 for $11.27, making the entire transaction worth $11,271. This insider now owns 85,122 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.43) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -24.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 51.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.89 in the near term. At $11.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.25. The third support level lies at $9.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.33 billion based on 217,550K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,060 M and income totals -102,000 K. The company made 605,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -121,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.