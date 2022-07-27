Investors finally get a glimpse of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) volume hitting the figure of 2.12 million.

A new trading day began on July 26, 2022, with Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) stock priced at $27.84, down -1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.14 and dropped to $27.69 before settling in for the closing price of $28.18. WMG’s price has ranged from $23.74 to $50.23 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 10.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 162.70%. With a float of $114.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.78 million.

In an organization with 5900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 382,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $38.25, taking the stock ownership to the 434,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $37.97, making the entire transaction worth $379,700. This insider now owns 444,341 shares in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.41% during the next five years compared to 64.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Warner Music Group Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 187.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 26.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.50. However, in the short run, Warner Music Group Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.10. Second resistance stands at $28.35. The third major resistance level sits at $28.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.45. The third support level lies at $27.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.83 billion, the company has a total of 514,814K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,301 M while annual income is 304,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,376 M while its latest quarter income was 92,000 K.