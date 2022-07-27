Search
Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) kicked off at the price of $46.82: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

July 26, 2022, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) trading session started at the price of $47.00, that was -0.43% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.28 and dropped to $46.65 before settling in for the closing price of $47.02. A 52-week range for IRM has been $41.67 – $58.61.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 5.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.30%. With a float of $288.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26750 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.83, operating margin of +20.07, and the pretax margin is +14.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Iron Mountain Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 13, was worth 53,438. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of this company sold 1,125 shares at a rate of $47.50, taking the stock ownership to the 52,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel, Sec. sold 1,125 for $50.00, making the entire transaction worth $56,250. This insider now owns 53,657 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.02 while generating a return on equity of 45.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.44% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.97 million, its volume of 2.02 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 16.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.18 in the near term. At $47.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.92.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

There are 290,562K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.57 billion. As of now, sales total 4,492 M while income totals 450,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,248 M while its last quarter net income were 42,300 K.

