JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) is expecting -51.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) kicked off on July 26, 2022, at the price of $1.48, down -11.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Over the past 52 weeks, LLL has traded in a range of $1.11-$7.16.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -293.70%. With a float of $3.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.52 million.

The firm has a total of 326 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.40, operating margin of -27.47, and the pretax margin is -33.47.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of JX Luxventure Limited is 43.62%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -63.08 while generating a return on equity of -87.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -293.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at JX Luxventure Limited’s (LLL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.23

Technical Analysis of JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [JX Luxventure Limited, LLL], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, JX Luxventure Limited’s (LLL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4626, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2496. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6133.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.64 million has total of 5,900K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,000 K in contrast with the sum of -37,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,254 K and last quarter income was -1,131 K.

A major move is in the offing as Phillips 66 (PSX) market cap hits 41.68 billion

Steve Mayer -
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) on July 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $88.26, plunging -1.48% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Realty Income Corporation (O) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.68% last month.

Shaun Noe -
July 26, 2022, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) trading session started at the price of $71.62, that was 1.15% jump from the session before....
Read more

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) last year’s performance of -27.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On July 26, 2022, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) opened at $20.04, lower -1.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

