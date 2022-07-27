Last month’s performance of -47.15% for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) is certainly impressive

On July 26, 2022, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) opened at $2.05, lower -6.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.1053 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. Price fluctuations for AMTI have ranged from $1.97 to $35.43 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.30% at the time writing. With a float of $29.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.64 million.

In an organization with 150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 6,590. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 2,166 shares at a rate of $3.04, taking the stock ownership to the 65,867 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 2,602 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $7,917. This insider now owns 54,475 shares in total.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.75) by -$0.35. This company achieved a return on equity of -67.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s (AMTI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.75. However, in the short run, Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.06. Second resistance stands at $2.17. The third major resistance level sits at $2.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.82. The third support level lies at $1.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Key Stats

There are currently 38,654K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 80.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -100,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -42,575 K.