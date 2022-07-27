Search
Sana Meer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) to new highs

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 26, 2022, with Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) stock priced at $1.89, up 8.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.37 and dropped to $1.83 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. BWV’s price has ranged from $1.80 to $90.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -87.30%. With a float of $6.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.14 million.

The firm has a total of 5 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -110.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blue Water Vaccines Inc., BWV], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (BWV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 349.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.3400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.6200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.8800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2600.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.94 million, the company has a total of 12,299K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -3,417 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,071 K.

