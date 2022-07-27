Search
Sana Meer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to new highs

Analyst Insights

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) on July 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.53, plunging -3.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.69 and dropped to $9.13 before settling in for the closing price of $9.53. Within the past 52 weeks, BDN’s price has moved between $8.85 and $14.88.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -1.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -96.10%. With a float of $168.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 324 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.73, operating margin of +18.54, and the pretax margin is +2.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,150. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $14.02, taking the stock ownership to the 87,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 5,000 for $13.77, making the entire transaction worth $68,863. This insider now owns 228,873 shares in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -18.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.65 million, its volume of 1.5 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.53 in the near term. At $9.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.41.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.55 billion based on 171,384K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 486,820 K and income totals 12,290 K. The company made 127,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.

