Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) 20 Days SMA touches 1.28%: The odds favor the bear

Markets

July 26, 2022, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) trading session started at the price of $5.42, that was -0.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.425 and dropped to $5.37 before settling in for the closing price of $5.41. A 52-week range for MUFG has been $5.09 – $6.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 46.20%. With a float of $11.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 billion.

The firm has a total of 135049 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.90% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., MUFG], we can find that recorded value of 2.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 18.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.45. The third major resistance level sits at $5.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.32.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

There are 12,613,709K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 70.87 billion. As of now, sales total 51,419 M while income totals 10,064 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,744 M while its last quarter net income were 520,220 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) volume exceeds 1.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) on July 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.06, soaring 0.70% from the previous...
Read more

Can Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) drop of -1.60% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
On July 26, 2022, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) opened at $515.00, lower -3.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) kicked off at the price of $33.72: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 26, 2022, with Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) stock priced at $35.40, down -5.57% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.