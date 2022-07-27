Search
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Onion Global Limited (OG) performance over the last week is recorded -45.87%

A new trading day began on July 26, 2022, with Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) stock priced at $0.55, down -32.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. OG’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $10.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -261.20%. With a float of $20.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.53 million.

The firm has a total of 855 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.40, operating margin of -14.86, and the pretax margin is -14.11.

Onion Global Limited (OG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Onion Global Limited is 4.33%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%.

Onion Global Limited (OG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -13.93 while generating a return on equity of -50.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -261.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Onion Global Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Onion Global Limited (OG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Onion Global Limited, OG], we can find that recorded value of 0.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 26170.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Onion Global Limited’s (OG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 183.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9082, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6256. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6667. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0633.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.53 million, the company has a total of 105,118K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 401,230 K while annual income is -55,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 508,494 K while its latest quarter income was -33,114 K.

Sana Meer

