No matter how cynical the overall market is The Progressive Corporation (PGR) performance over the last week is recorded 0.56%

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) kicked off on July 26, 2022, at the price of $112.64, down -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.39 and dropped to $111.945 before settling in for the closing price of $112.64. Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has traded in a range of $88.05-$122.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 15.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.40%. With a float of $583.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49000 employees.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 63,021. In this transaction Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of this company sold 558 shares at a rate of $112.94, taking the stock ownership to the 38,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,067 for $112.59, making the entire transaction worth $120,134. This insider now owns 31,321 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.15) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 19.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.32% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.99.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 51.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $113.34 in the near term. At $114.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $114.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $110.45.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 65.91 billion has total of 584,878K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,702 M in contrast with the sum of 3,351 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,519 M and last quarter income was -542,900 K.