PACCAR Inc (PCAR) with a beta value of 0.86 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

On July 26, 2022, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) opened at $87.50, higher 1.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.01 and dropped to $83.93 before settling in for the closing price of $86.03. Price fluctuations for PCAR have ranged from $76.63 to $97.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.20% at the time writing. With a float of $341.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $348.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28500 employees.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PACCAR Inc is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,369,941. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CFO of this company sold 14,327 shares at a rate of $95.62, taking the stock ownership to the 51,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Vice President sold 8,620 for $94.00, making the entire transaction worth $810,280. This insider now owns 22,141 shares in total.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.54) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.88% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PACCAR Inc (PCAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Looking closely at PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.27. However, in the short run, PACCAR Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.68. Second resistance stands at $90.38. The third major resistance level sits at $92.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $80.52.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Key Stats

There are currently 347,683K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,522 M according to its annual income of 1,852 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,473 M and its income totaled 600,500 K.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) average volume reaches $936.89K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) on July 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $47.02, soaring 1.01% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors must take note of Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) performance last week, which was 2.13%.

Shaun Noe -
July 26, 2022, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) trading session started at the price of $80.79, that was -0.70% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Now that Urban Outfitters Inc.’s volume has hit 2.85 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 26, 2022, with Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) stock priced at $19.19, down -5.84% from the previous...
Read more

