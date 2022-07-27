PLBY (PLBY Group Inc.) dropped -6.91 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

July 26, 2022, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) trading session started at the price of $6.08, that was -6.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.10 and dropped to $5.78 before settling in for the closing price of $6.22. A 52-week range for PLBY has been $6.01 – $43.25.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 147.80%. With a float of $43.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 781 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.70, operating margin of -21.89, and the pretax margin is -32.63.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PLBY Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 12, was worth 3,781. In this transaction CAO & Treasurer of this company sold 606 shares at a rate of $6.24, taking the stock ownership to the 59,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s CAO & Treasurer sold 626 for $7.65, making the entire transaction worth $4,788. This insider now owns 60,352 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -31.50 while generating a return on equity of -32.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.23 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.00 in the near term. At $6.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.36.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

There are 45,584K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 284.23 million. As of now, sales total 246,590 K while income totals -77,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 69,380 K while its last quarter net income were 5,540 K.