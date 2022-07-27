Recent developments with New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.66 cents.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) kicked off on July 26, 2022, at the price of $10.26, down -0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.33 and dropped to $10.2121 before settling in for the closing price of $10.33. Over the past 52 weeks, NRZ has traded in a range of $8.18-$11.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 22.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 142.80%. With a float of $464.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $466.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11324 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.17, operating margin of +48.85, and the pretax margin is +33.28.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of New Residential Investment Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 47.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 100,726. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $25.18, taking the stock ownership to the 4,000 shares.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +26.66 while generating a return on equity of 12.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.14% during the next five years compared to -6.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Residential Investment Corp.’s (NRZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

The latest stats from [New Residential Investment Corp., NRZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.27 million was inferior to 5.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, New Residential Investment Corp.’s (NRZ) raw stochastic average was set at 57.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.38. The third major resistance level sits at $10.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.15. The third support level lies at $10.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.77 billion has total of 466,787K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,795 M in contrast with the sum of 772,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,257 M and last quarter income was 684,320 K.