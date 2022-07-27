Recent developments with TransUnion (TRU) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.38 cents.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) kicked off on July 26, 2022, at the price of $76.50, down -13.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.04 and dropped to $75.03 before settling in for the closing price of $87.69. Over the past 52 weeks, TRU has traded in a range of $75.42-$125.35.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 11.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.60%. With a float of $191.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of +21.38, and the pretax margin is +16.93.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. The insider ownership of TransUnion is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 31,882. In this transaction Director of this company sold 405 shares at a rate of $78.72, taking the stock ownership to the 5,399 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 244 for $105.00, making the entire transaction worth $25,620. This insider now owns 73,442 shares in total.

TransUnion (TRU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.92) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.01 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TransUnion’s (TRU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransUnion (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) saw its 5-day average volume 2.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.99.

During the past 100 days, TransUnion’s (TRU) raw stochastic average was set at 1.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.36 in the near term. At $83.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.19. The third support level lies at $67.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.62 billion has total of 192,400K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,960 M in contrast with the sum of 1,387 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 921,300 K and last quarter income was 48,300 K.