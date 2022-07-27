Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.82% last month.

Company News

On July 26, 2022, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) opened at $33.22, lower -0.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.92 and dropped to $33.00 before settling in for the closing price of $33.61. Price fluctuations for SPR have ranged from $26.18 to $53.31 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -10.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.00% at the time writing. With a float of $103.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.40 million.

In an organization with 16100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.68, operating margin of -11.00, and the pretax margin is -14.05.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 15,955. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $31.91, taking the stock ownership to the 18,641 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $49.80, making the entire transaction worth $24,900. This insider now owns 16,125 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.56) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of -13.68 while generating a return on equity of -82.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.04 million. That was better than the volume of 2.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.88. However, in the short run, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.00. Second resistance stands at $34.42. The third major resistance level sits at $34.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.58. The third support level lies at $32.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

There are currently 105,017K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,953 M according to its annual income of -540,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,175 M and its income totaled -52,800 K.

Newsletter

 

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Subscribe

 

