Sysco Corporation (SYY) is expecting -3.97% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) kicked off on July 26, 2022, at the price of $87.08, down -1.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.47 and dropped to $86.06 before settling in for the closing price of $87.86. Over the past 52 weeks, SYY has traded in a range of $68.05-$91.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 0.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 143.50%. With a float of $506.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $508.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.01, operating margin of +3.10, and the pretax margin is +1.14.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Sysco Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 80,090. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $80.09, taking the stock ownership to the 14,220 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s EVP sold 50,000 for $90.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,500,000. This insider now owns 32,324 shares in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +1.02 while generating a return on equity of 38.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.13% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Looking closely at Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) raw stochastic average was set at 67.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.97. However, in the short run, Sysco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.08. Second resistance stands at $87.98. The third major resistance level sits at $88.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.26.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 43.94 billion has total of 509,476K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,298 M in contrast with the sum of 524,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,902 M and last quarter income was 303,330 K.