Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) last year’s performance of -39.42% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On July 26, 2022, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) opened at $24.70, lower -3.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.70 and dropped to $24.00 before settling in for the closing price of $25.01. Price fluctuations for TPX have ranged from $20.03 to $50.51 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.30% at the time writing. With a float of $170.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.45, operating margin of +17.88, and the pretax margin is +16.71.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tempur Sealy International Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24, was worth 63,786. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,451 shares at a rate of $43.96, taking the stock ownership to the 127,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO & PRESIDENT sold 200,000 for $49.35, making the entire transaction worth $9,870,620. This insider now owns 1,462,765 shares in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +12.68 while generating a return on equity of 158.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 29.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Looking closely at Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.76. However, in the short run, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.58. Second resistance stands at $24.99. The third major resistance level sits at $25.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.18.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Key Stats

There are currently 175,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,931 M according to its annual income of 624,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,240 M and its income totaled 130,700 K.

Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) market cap hits 23.54 million

Steve Mayer -
Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) on July 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.03, soaring 32.04% from the previous trading...
Read more

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -16.03% last month.

Shaun Noe -
July 26, 2022, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) trading session started at the price of $15.67, that was 1.54% jump from the session before....
Read more

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,983 M

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 26, 2022, with Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock priced at $71.04, down -4.06% from the previous...
Read more

