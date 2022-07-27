UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) posted a -1.97% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On July 26, 2022, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) opened at $3.65, lower -5.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.65 and dropped to $3.48 before settling in for the closing price of $3.70. Price fluctuations for UWMC have ranged from $3.14 to $7.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -98.00% at the time writing.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,010,056. In this transaction EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 277,778 shares at a rate of $3.64, taking the stock ownership to the 280,658 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s SVP, CAO sold 355 for $4.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,708. This insider now owns 833 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.28 million, its volume of 1.48 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.59 in the near term. At $3.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.25.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

There are currently 92,532K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,970 M according to its annual income of 98,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 821,790 K and its income totaled 21,930 K.