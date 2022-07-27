Search
Sana Meer
WU (The Western Union Company) dropped -0.60 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) on July 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.63, plunging -0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.79 and dropped to $16.485 before settling in for the closing price of $16.75. Within the past 52 weeks, WU’s price has moved between $15.30 and $23.49.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.90%. With a float of $383.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.10 million.

The firm has a total of 10500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.36, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +18.30.

The Western Union Company (WU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 10,214. In this transaction Interim Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 587 shares at a rate of $17.40, taking the stock ownership to the 14,221 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 2,221 for $19.45, making the entire transaction worth $43,198. This insider now owns 6,125 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 297.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.84% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

The Western Union Company (WU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Western Union Company, WU], we can find that recorded value of 2.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 28.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.95. The third major resistance level sits at $17.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.19.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.42 billion based on 386,034K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,071 M and income totals 805,800 K. The company made 1,156 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 293,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.

