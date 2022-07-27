Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) with a beta value of 0.57 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) on July 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $45.16, soaring 1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.69 and dropped to $45.04 before settling in for the closing price of $45.00. Within the past 52 weeks, YUMC’s price has moved between $33.55 and $65.91.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 6.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.00%. With a float of $420.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $426.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 147000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.83, operating margin of +8.55, and the pretax margin is +13.69.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 81,385. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,480 shares at a rate of $54.99, taking the stock ownership to the 4,468 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.05 while generating a return on equity of 14.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.17% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 516.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.96 million, its volume of 1.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 57.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.75 in the near term. At $46.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.45.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.64 billion based on 423,694K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,853 M and income totals 990,000 K. The company made 2,668 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 100,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.