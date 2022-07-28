$1.11M in average volume shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is heading in the right direction

July 27, 2022, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) trading session started at the price of $14.40, that was -13.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.00 and dropped to $13.84 before settling in for the closing price of $21.72. A 52-week range for SAVA has been $15.72 – $146.16.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -238.70%. With a float of $37.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.96 million.

The firm has a total of 24 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 26.50%.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.41) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 32.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cassava Sciences Inc., SAVA], we can find that recorded value of 3.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.34. The third major resistance level sits at $25.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.19.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

There are 40,081K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 772.27 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -32,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -17,527 K.