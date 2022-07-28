$579.88K in average volume shows that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is heading in the right direction

On July 27, 2022, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) opened at $108.43, higher 1.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.365 and dropped to $107.20 before settling in for the closing price of $107.67. Price fluctuations for WMS have ranged from $80.81 to $138.02 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.50% at the time writing. With a float of $63.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.84 million.

The firm has a total of 5635 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.54, operating margin of +15.12, and the pretax margin is +13.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 2,399,273. In this transaction EVP and CAO of this company sold 26,500 shares at a rate of $90.54, taking the stock ownership to the 62,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Director sold 108,926 for $108.69, making the entire transaction worth $11,839,070. This insider now owns 6,054,573 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 21.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.50% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 103.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., WMS], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 59.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $111.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $112.29. The third major resistance level sits at $114.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

There are currently 84,897K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,769 M according to its annual income of 271,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 678,190 K and its income totaled 46,310 K.