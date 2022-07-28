Search
Shaun Noe
A look at Cardinal Health Inc.’s (CAH) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) kicked off on July 27, 2022, at the price of $57.56, up 0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.33 and dropped to $57.26 before settling in for the closing price of $57.80. Over the past 52 weeks, CAH has traded in a range of $45.85-$64.53.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.50%. With a float of $271.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.00 million.

The firm has a total of 47300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.91, operating margin of +1.12, and the pretax margin is +0.20.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Cardinal Health Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 491,700. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $49.17, taking the stock ownership to the 36,969 shares.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.52) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.38 while generating a return on equity of 34.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.62% during the next five years compared to -13.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cardinal Health Inc.’s (CAH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cardinal Health Inc., CAH], we can find that recorded value of 1.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Cardinal Health Inc.’s (CAH) raw stochastic average was set at 56.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.97. The third major resistance level sits at $59.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.40.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.59 billion has total of 272,427K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 162,467 M in contrast with the sum of 611,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 44,836 M and last quarter income was -1,391 M.

