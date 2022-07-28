A look at Reliance Global Group Inc.’s (RELI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) on July 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.03, soaring 2.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $0.9763 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Within the past 52 weeks, RELI’s price has moved between $0.97 and $10.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -137.50%. With a float of $9.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.37, operating margin of -214.05, and the pretax margin is -217.28.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance Brokers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Reliance Global Group Inc. is 47.41%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 3,488. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 1,273 shares at a rate of $2.74, taking the stock ownership to the 4,815,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s CEO bought 3,101 for $2.58, making the entire transaction worth $8,001. This insider now owns 5,104,713 shares in total.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -217.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Trading Performance Indicators

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.71 million, its volume of 1.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Reliance Global Group Inc.’s (RELI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0492, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6588.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 9,710 K and income totals -21,098 K. The company made 4,236 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.