A major move is in the offing as C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) market cap hits 12.79 billion

On July 27, 2022, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) opened at $99.85, higher 1.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.81 and dropped to $98.41 before settling in for the closing price of $99.85. Price fluctuations for CHRW have ranged from $84.67 to $115.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 11.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.60% at the time writing. With a float of $126.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17258 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.96, operating margin of +4.68, and the pretax margin is +4.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 322,071. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,819 shares at a rate of $114.25, taking the stock ownership to the 48,207 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s President and CEO sold 21,694 for $111.46, making the entire transaction worth $2,418,085. This insider now owns 181,610 shares in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.54) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +3.65 while generating a return on equity of 43.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.48% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.33 million, its volume of 1.03 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.55.

During the past 100 days, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s (CHRW) raw stochastic average was set at 32.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $102.49 in the near term. At $103.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $95.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Key Stats

There are currently 127,266K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,102 M according to its annual income of 844,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,816 M and its income totaled 270,350 K.