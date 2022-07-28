A major move is in the offing as Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) market cap hits 2.45 billion

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) kicked off on July 27, 2022, at the price of $20.15, up 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.21 and dropped to $20.08 before settling in for the closing price of $20.10. Over the past 52 weeks, RFP has traded in a range of $9.84-$20.71.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -17.70%. With a float of $75.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.40 million.

The firm has a total of 6900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.90, operating margin of +19.87, and the pretax margin is +13.76.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. The insider ownership of Resolute Forest Products Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 145,174. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 10,340 shares at a rate of $14.04, taking the stock ownership to the 159,839 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s SVP Human Resources sold 316 for $13.65, making the entire transaction worth $4,313. This insider now owns 109,074 shares in total.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.5) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.38 while generating a return on equity of 23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s (RFP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Resolute Forest Products Inc., RFP], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s (RFP) raw stochastic average was set at 94.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.29. The third major resistance level sits at $20.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.98.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.45 billion has total of 76,906K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,664 M in contrast with the sum of 307,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 945,000 K and last quarter income was 210,000 K.