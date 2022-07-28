Ball Corporation (BALL) with a beta value of 0.56 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On July 27, 2022, Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) opened at $70.52, higher 3.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.555 and dropped to $69.84 before settling in for the closing price of $70.16. Price fluctuations for BALL have ranged from $62.90 to $98.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 8.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.20% at the time writing. With a float of $316.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.59, operating margin of +8.84, and the pretax margin is +7.24.

Ball Corporation (BALL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ball Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%.

Ball Corporation (BALL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.30 while generating a return on equity of 25.44.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.08% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ball Corporation (BALL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ball Corporation (BALL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.99 million, its volume of 1.99 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Ball Corporation’s (BALL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.33 in the near term. At $74.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.90.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) Key Stats

There are currently 319,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,811 M according to its annual income of 878,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,716 M and its income totaled 446,000 K.