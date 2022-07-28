Can Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) hike of 4.78% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) kicked off on July 27, 2022, at the price of $127.51, up 1.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.53 and dropped to $127.35 before settling in for the closing price of $127.51. Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has traded in a range of $119.62-$178.22.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 15.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 491.90%. With a float of $284.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.53 million.

In an organization with 3030 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.26, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +41.11.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 343,724. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of this company sold 2,504 shares at a rate of $137.27, taking the stock ownership to the 11,689 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s EVP, STRATEGIC ADVISOR sold 25,000 for $139.68, making the entire transaction worth $3,492,000. This insider now owns 175,000 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +38.60 while generating a return on equity of 9.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 491.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.38% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.59 million. That was better than the volume of 1.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.27.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.87. However, in the short run, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $130.04. Second resistance stands at $130.88. The third major resistance level sits at $132.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.52. The third support level lies at $125.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.11 billion has total of 284,672K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,428 M in contrast with the sum of 1,709 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,127 M and last quarter income was 73,280 K.