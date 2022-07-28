Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.61% last month.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) on July 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.64, soaring 3.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.99 and dropped to $9.6082 before settling in for the closing price of $9.65. Within the past 52 weeks, CIM’s price has moved between $7.72 and $16.85.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 0.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -23.00%. With a float of $233.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.24, operating margin of +130.71, and the pretax margin is +68.63.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chimera Investment Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 7,878. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company bought 300 shares at a rate of $26.26, taking the stock ownership to the 5,800 shares.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +68.18 while generating a return on equity of 17.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) raw stochastic average was set at 44.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.10 in the near term. At $10.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.47. The third support level lies at $9.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.40 billion based on 237,048K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 937,550 K and income totals 670,110 K. The company made 202,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -262,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.