Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,547 M

July 27, 2022, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) trading session started at the price of $1,433.75, that was 14.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1,529.49 and dropped to $1,433.44 before settling in for the closing price of $1316.43. A 52-week range for CMG has been $1196.28 – $1958.55.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 14.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.90%. With a float of $27.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 97660 employees.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 1,382,472. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $1382.47, taking the stock ownership to the 16,387 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & GC sold 2,811 for $1410.75, making the entire transaction worth $3,965,621. This insider now owns 3,863 shares in total.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $5.64) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.94% during the next five years compared to 97.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.05, a number that is poised to hit 9.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 41.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 54.49.

During the past 100 days, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s (CMG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1,318.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1,527.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1,548.51 in the near term. At $1,587.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1,644.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1,452.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1,394.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1,356.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Key Stats

There are 27,962K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 42.87 billion. As of now, sales total 7,547 M while income totals 652,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,021 M while its last quarter net income were 158,290 K.