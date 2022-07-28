Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) volume exceeds 1.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 27, 2022, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) opened at $30.43, higher 3.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.33 and dropped to $28.65 before settling in for the closing price of $29.14. Price fluctuations for DRVN have ranged from $24.62 to $34.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 329.50% at the time writing. With a float of $52.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.63, operating margin of +16.49, and the pretax margin is +2.38.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 05, was worth 840,415. In this transaction EVP & Group President, Maint. of this company sold 26,173 shares at a rate of $32.11, taking the stock ownership to the 42,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s EVP & Group President, Maint. sold 1,559 for $32.08, making the entire transaction worth $50,013. This insider now owns 68,941 shares in total.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.64 while generating a return on equity of 0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 329.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

Looking closely at Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (DRVN) raw stochastic average was set at 80.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.19. However, in the short run, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.36. Second resistance stands at $32.69. The third major resistance level sits at $34.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.00.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Key Stats

There are currently 167,508K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,467 M according to its annual income of 9,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 468,320 K and its income totaled 34,440 K.