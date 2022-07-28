Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) volume exceeds 1.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 27, 2022, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) opened at $0.71, higher 0.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7225 and dropped to $0.7012 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Price fluctuations for GNUS have ranged from $0.51 to $2.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 55.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.90% at the time writing. With a float of $289.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.78 million.

The firm has a total of 67 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 4.86%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7418, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9682. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7229. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7333. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7442. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7016, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6907. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6803.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

There are currently 316,129K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 235.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,870 K according to its annual income of -126,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,440 K and its income totaled -4,530 K.