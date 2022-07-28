HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) volume exceeds 1.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 27, 2022, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) opened at $59.19, higher 2.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.275 and dropped to $58.87 before settling in for the closing price of $58.61. Price fluctuations for HDB have ranged from $50.61 to $79.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.00% at the time writing.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 141579 workers is very important to gauge.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.40% during the next five years compared to 14.05% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

The latest stats from [HDFC Bank Limited, HDB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.07 million was inferior to 2.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) raw stochastic average was set at 46.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.10. The third major resistance level sits at $61.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.72.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Key Stats

There are currently 1,837,592K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 109.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,471 M according to its annual income of 5,099 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,746 M and its income totaled 1,245 M.