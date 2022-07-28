Investors finally get a glimpse of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) volume hitting the figure of 1.35 million.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) on July 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.24, soaring 1.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.44 and dropped to $9.895 before settling in for the closing price of $10.23. Within the past 52 weeks, HOUS’s price has moved between $9.06 and $21.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 191.30%. With a float of $115.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.10 million.

In an organization with 9665 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.00, operating margin of +8.36, and the pretax margin is +5.45.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.30 while generating a return on equity of 17.37.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.70% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s (HOUS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.78. However, in the short run, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.61. Second resistance stands at $10.80. The third major resistance level sits at $11.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.71. The third support level lies at $9.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.23 billion based on 118,158K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,983 M and income totals 343,000 K. The company made 1,635 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.