Investors finally get a glimpse of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) volume hitting the figure of 1.19 million.

A new trading day began on July 27, 2022, with Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) stock priced at $1.72, down -13.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.791 and dropped to $1.498 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. GRNQ’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $2.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -0.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -216.10%. With a float of $36.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.98, operating margin of +76.12, and the pretax margin is -486.76.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. The insider ownership of Greenpro Capital Corp. is 42.12%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 385,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 385,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,650,838 shares.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -486.46 while generating a return on equity of -106.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -216.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Greenpro Capital Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s (GRNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2604, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5231. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1695 in the near term. At $0.1890, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1988. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1402, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1304. The third support level lies at $0.1109 if the price breaches the second support level.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.27 million, the company has a total of 78,672K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,950 K while annual income is -14,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 580 K while its latest quarter income was -1,030 K.