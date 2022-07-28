Investors finally get a glimpse of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) volume hitting the figure of 5.72 million.

July 27, 2022, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) trading session started at the price of $5.00, that was 15.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.76 and dropped to $5.00 before settling in for the closing price of $4.80. A 52-week range for LFLY has been $4.00 – $11.58.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -210.10%.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leafly Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 23.80%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -210.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 20.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.51. However, in the short run, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.19. Second resistance stands at $12.85. The third major resistance level sits at $14.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.33.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

There are 42,990K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 258.89 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -5,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,420 K while its last quarter net income were -19,380 K.