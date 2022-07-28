Search
Investors must take note of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) performance last week, which was 4.75%.

Company News

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) kicked off on July 27, 2022, at the price of $12.09, up 1.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.43 and dropped to $12.07 before settling in for the closing price of $12.13. Over the past 52 weeks, IRWD has traded in a range of $10.13-$14.27.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 386.30%. With a float of $151.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.82 million.

In an organization with 219 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.63, operating margin of +56.12, and the pretax margin is +48.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 231,125. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 19,959 shares at a rate of $11.58, taking the stock ownership to the 778,922 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 7,610 for $11.65, making the entire transaction worth $88,656. This insider now owns 84,148 shares in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +127.72 while generating a return on equity of 158.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 72.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.79. However, in the short run, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.50. Second resistance stands at $12.65. The third major resistance level sits at $12.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.93. The third support level lies at $11.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.88 billion has total of 153,838K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 413,750 K in contrast with the sum of 528,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 97,530 K and last quarter income was 38,800 K.

