Investors must take note of WW International Inc.’s (WW) performance last week, which was -9.43%.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) on July 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.39, soaring 5.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.655 and dropped to $6.31 before settling in for the closing price of $6.26. Within the past 52 weeks, WW’s price has moved between $5.66 and $32.80.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.80%. With a float of $53.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.92, operating margin of +18.01, and the pretax margin is +6.32.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Personal Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 84.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 1,356,340. In this transaction Director of this company sold 52,420 shares at a rate of $25.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.42, making the entire transaction worth $104,179. This insider now owns 70,921 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

WW International Inc. (WW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 18.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.75 in the near term. At $6.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.19. The third support level lies at $6.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 481.34 million based on 70,331K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,212 M and income totals 66,890 K. The company made 297,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.

