Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to new highs

Analyst Insights

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) on July 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $93.18, plunging -8.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.31 and dropped to $92.31 before settling in for the closing price of $102.50. Within the past 52 weeks, GRMN’s price has moved between $92.53 and $178.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 10.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.40%. With a float of $154.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.01, operating margin of +24.46, and the pretax margin is +24.22.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Garmin Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06, was worth 384,945. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 2,333 shares at a rate of $165.00, taking the stock ownership to the 146,573 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Managing Director, EMEA sold 405 for $161.14, making the entire transaction worth $65,260. This insider now owns 4,913 shares in total.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +21.72 while generating a return on equity of 18.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Looking closely at Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.25.

During the past 100 days, Garmin Ltd.’s (GRMN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.63. However, in the short run, Garmin Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.14. Second resistance stands at $96.73. The third major resistance level sits at $98.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $89.14.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.58 billion based on 193,125K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,983 M and income totals 1,082 M. The company made 1,173 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 211,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.

