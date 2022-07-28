No matter how cynical the overall market is, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) performance over the last week is recorded 2.62%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) kicked off on July 27, 2022, at the price of $29.35, up 2.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.39 and dropped to $29.35 before settling in for the closing price of $29.35. Over the past 52 weeks, BXMT has traded in a range of $25.99-$34.04.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 184.90%. With a float of $168.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.56, operating margin of +89.18, and the pretax margin is +49.86.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 56.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 27,862. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 1,013 shares at a rate of $27.50, taking the stock ownership to the 124,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $27.78, making the entire transaction worth $138,922. This insider now owns 47,955 shares in total.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.63) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +49.45 while generating a return on equity of 9.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 184.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.17% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 927.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., BXMT], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) raw stochastic average was set at 60.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.02. The third major resistance level sits at $31.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.20 billion has total of 170,286K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 854,690 K in contrast with the sum of 419,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 234,430 K and last quarter income was 99,690 K.