No matter how cynical the overall market is, Curis Inc. (CRIS) performance over the last week is recorded -17.69%

July 27, 2022, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) trading session started at the price of $1.13, that was -4.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.1498 and dropped to $1.035 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. A 52-week range for CRIS has been $0.70 – $9.04.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.30%. With a float of $85.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.64 million.

The firm has a total of 60 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.74, operating margin of -395.01, and the pretax margin is -426.67.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Curis Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Curis Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 9,499. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,094 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 64,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,406 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $7,651. This insider now owns 67,971 shares in total.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -426.67 while generating a return on equity of -41.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Curis Inc. (CRIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Curis Inc., CRIS], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9931, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0834. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1349. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1997. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2497. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0201, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9701. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9053.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Key Stats

There are 91,645K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 107.77 million. As of now, sales total 10,650 K while income totals -45,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,060 K while its last quarter net income were -16,110 K.