No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tenneco Inc. (TEN) performance over the last week is recorded -0.48%

A new trading day began on July 27, 2022, with Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) stock priced at $18.83, down -0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.92 and dropped to $18.76 before settling in for the closing price of $18.81. TEN’s price has ranged from $9.51 to $19.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 16.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.20%. With a float of $81.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 71000 employees.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Tenneco Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 276,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $13.80, taking the stock ownership to the 77,544 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 729 for $13.49, making the entire transaction worth $9,834. This insider now owns 54,033 shares in total.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 51.50% during the next five years compared to -41.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tenneco Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Looking closely at Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.92. However, in the short run, Tenneco Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.89. Second resistance stands at $18.99. The third major resistance level sits at $19.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.57.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.57 billion, the company has a total of 83,380K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,035 M while annual income is 35,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,649 M while its latest quarter income was -38,000 K.