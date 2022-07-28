No matter how cynical the overall market is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) performance over the last week is recorded -7.04%

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) on July 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $226.19, plunging -8.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $233.28 and dropped to $220.74 before settling in for the closing price of $254.29. Within the past 52 weeks, SHW’s price has moved between $214.22 and $354.15.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 11.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.20%. With a float of $238.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 61626 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.46, operating margin of +13.36, and the pretax margin is +11.27.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Sherwin-Williams Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 400,905. In this transaction President, The Americas Group of this company sold 1,542 shares at a rate of $259.99, taking the stock ownership to the 6,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 2,000 for $259.55, making the entire transaction worth $519,100. This insider now owns 320,774 shares in total.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.55) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +9.35 while generating a return on equity of 61.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.06% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Trading Performance Indicators

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.87, a number that is poised to hit 2.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) saw its 5-day average volume 2.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.61.

During the past 100 days, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (SHW) raw stochastic average was set at 25.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $248.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $281.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $236.59 in the near term. At $241.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $249.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $224.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $216.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $211.51.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.78 billion based on 260,131K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,945 M and income totals 1,864 M. The company made 4,999 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 370,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.