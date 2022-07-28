Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) kicked off at the price of $273.48: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) kicked off on July 27, 2022, at the price of $272.98, up 0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $274.09 and dropped to $262.60 before settling in for the closing price of $273.10. Over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has traded in a range of $231.31-$373.58.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 11.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.50%. With a float of $99.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23663 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.75, operating margin of +26.97, and the pretax margin is +26.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 74.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 8,980,208. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 25,525 shares at a rate of $351.82, taking the stock ownership to the 816,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 17,000 for $353.66, making the entire transaction worth $6,012,177. This insider now owns 842,464 shares in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.39) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +19.68 while generating a return on equity of 29.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.50% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (ODFL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.79, a number that is poised to hit 3.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Looking closely at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.16.

During the past 100 days, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (ODFL) raw stochastic average was set at 43.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $257.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $301.11. However, in the short run, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $277.51. Second resistance stands at $281.55. The third major resistance level sits at $289.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $266.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $258.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $254.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.36 billion has total of 113,354K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,256 M in contrast with the sum of 1,034 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,497 M and last quarter income was 299,750 K.