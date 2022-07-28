Search
Shaun Noe
Owens Corning (OC) average volume reaches $1.03M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on July 27, 2022, with Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) stock priced at $84.70, up 2.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.319 and dropped to $81.53 before settling in for the closing price of $82.78. OC’s price has ranged from $72.97 to $101.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 370.50%. With a float of $96.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.50 million.

The firm has a total of 20000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 105,260. In this transaction President, Composites of this company sold 1,108 shares at a rate of $95.00, taking the stock ownership to the 44,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 1,000 for $100.00, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 18,991 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.84 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 370.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.12% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Owens Corning’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.60, a number that is poised to hit 3.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Owens Corning, OC], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 43.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.58. The third major resistance level sits at $89.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.26 billion, the company has a total of 97,078K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,498 M while annual income is 995,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,346 M while its latest quarter income was 304,000 K.

