Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) average volume reaches $2.47M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On July 27, 2022, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) opened at $12.49, higher 2.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.72 and dropped to $12.485 before settling in for the closing price of $12.44. Price fluctuations for ORCC have ranged from $12.09 to $15.33 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 104.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.70% at the time writing. With a float of $385.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.31 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.03, operating margin of +87.33, and the pretax margin is +64.50.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.09%, while institutional ownership is 43.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 2,434. In this transaction Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of this company bought 190 shares at a rate of $12.81, taking the stock ownership to the 2,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $12.63, making the entire transaction worth $101,050. This insider now owns 28,000 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +64.09 while generating a return on equity of 10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.31 million, its volume of 1.37 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.78 in the near term. At $12.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.31.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

There are currently 394,581K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,021 M according to its annual income of 490,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 264,160 K and its income totaled 122,360 K.