PWR (Quanta Services Inc.) climbed 0.52 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

July 27, 2022, Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) trading session started at the price of $134.09, that was 0.52% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.16 and dropped to $133.07 before settling in for the closing price of $133.28. A 52-week range for PWR has been $86.94 – $140.04.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.00%. With a float of $141.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.54 million.

The firm has a total of 43700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.77, operating margin of +5.23, and the pretax margin is +4.80.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quanta Services Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 1,778,896. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,948 shares at a rate of $119.01, taking the stock ownership to the 204,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s President and CEO sold 135,000 for $126.48, making the entire transaction worth $17,074,304. This insider now owns 689,030 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.22) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +3.74 while generating a return on equity of 10.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.63% during the next five years compared to 21.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 206.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quanta Services Inc., PWR], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.53.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 81.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $135.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $136.16. The third major resistance level sits at $137.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $132.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $130.88.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

There are 143,709K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.26 billion. As of now, sales total 12,980 M while income totals 485,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,966 M while its last quarter net income were 84,640 K.